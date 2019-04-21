  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka: Three Indians among 207 people killed in ghastly serial blasts on Easter Sunday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday took to Twitter to inform that three Indians were among 207 people killed in multiple bomb blasts in Sri Lanka.

    "Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said in a tweet.

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

    She said the Indians killed are Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

    "We are ascertaining further details," Swaraj added.

    The external affairs minister said she spoke to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana who confirmed that 207 people were killed and more than 450 were injured in the blasts.

    [35 foreigners among 156 Killed in Colombo bombings]

    "I have just spoken to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr Tilak Marapana. He confirmed that unfortunately, 207 persons have lost their lives and more than 450 are injured in the terror blasts," she tweeted.

    "I conveyed to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka that India is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance. In case required, we are ready to despatch our medical teams as well," she added.

    A string of eight devastating blasts, including suicide attacks, struck churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

    The blasts - one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history - targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 am (local time).

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka sushma swaraj

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 22:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue