    Sri Lanka reinstates ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

    By
    |

    Colombo, Dec 16: Sri Lanka's sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated on Sunday, a legislator said, ending a 51-day political crisis in the island nation.

    Wickremesinghe's comeback is an embarrassment for President Maithripala Sirisena, who replaced him with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa following differences over policymaking and other issues.

    Ranil Wickremesinghe

    However, Rajapaksa failed to win a parliamentary majority and resigned on Saturday as a government shutdown loomed.

    Also Read | Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Prime minister of Sri Lanka

    The President removed Wickremesinghe from the post of Prime Minister on October 26 and appointed former president Rajapaksa as the Premier, plunging the country into an unprecedented crisis.

    Wickremesinghe refused to accept the sacking and challenged it in a court and in the Parliament.

    The apex court on Friday refused to stay a court order restraining Rajapaksa, 73, from holding the office of Prime Minister until it fully heard the case next month.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 12:35 [IST]
