Squirmed for a bit before going still: The final moments of Nirbhaya’s killers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: Moments before their hanging, the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case asked the Tihar jail authorities if any court order had come.

They were in fact hopeful until the very last minute that their hanging would be stalled.

Jail authorities that OneIndia spoke with said that none of them slept and were extremely restless. As a protocol the authorities went to each of their cells at 3 am and asked them to prepare.

As protocol demands, the four were asked about their last wish. None of them said anything. However two of the convicts had written a will. Mukesh and Vinay were in cell number 8, while Akshay was in cell 7 and Pawan in cell 1. None of them asked for any special meal. The last meal that they had was on Thursday. However Akshay did not have dinner and had only a cup of tea.

They were asked if they wanted to pray, but they refused. On Friday, Pawan even tried biting his hand in a bid to stall the hanging. The rules state that an injured convict cannot be hanged.

Only two of the four convicts wrote a will, the jail authorities said. Pawan and Akshay said that they did not wish to write any will or donate anything to their families.

Vinay in his will wrote that he wanted to donate the paintings he had made in jail to the jail superintendent. Mukesh on the other hand wrote in his will that he wanted to donate his body. There is no law that states that the body of a death row prisoner cannot be donated. Now it is entirely up to his family to take a call on his will.

The families would now get the money that the convicts had earned while in jail. Vinay had earned Rs 39,000, while in the case of Akshay it was 69,000. Pawan earned Rs 39,000 while Mukesh chose not to do any work in prison.

At 4.30 am, district magistrate, Neha Bansal read out the order to execute the death sentence. She also met with each of them individually. Following this they were allowed to remain alone for sometime. When the jail authorities visited the cell of Vinay Sharma, he broke down and pleaded with the officials to let him go. Before being taken to the gallows, Sharma lay down on the floor and refused to go. He had to carried by the warders to the gallows.

At the gallows, the four men continued to resist until the noose was tightened. At 5.30 am, the superintendent signalled to hangman to pull the lever. Once done, the four men squirmed for a short while before going still. The bodies remained there until 6 am, following which a doctor certified them dead.

At 8 am, the bodies were taken in four separate ambulances for autopsy. The families were allowed to take the bodies after giving a written declaration that they would not hold protest marches or have a public funeral.