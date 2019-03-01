Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who lost his life in Budgam crash cremated

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Mar 01: Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who lost his life in the crash of a Mi-17 V5 helicopter near Budgam, was cremated in Chandigarh on Friday.

Siddharth Vashisth, was among the six air warriors who died after a Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The 31-year-old fourth generation defence personnel had received a commendation on January 26 for his exceptional contribution towards rescue operations during the Kerala floods.

Also Read | Abhinandan Varthaman returns home via Wagah-Attari border within 48 hours

The family was informed of the helicopter crash around 1:30pm, with the IAF officials confirming that the helicopter took off from Srinagar airfield at 10am for a routine mission and crashed near Budgam.

Youngest of four siblings, Siddharth last visited his family for two hours on February 18. In 2014, he married Aarti, an IAF officer who is also posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2010, Siddharth had completed his education in the city - having done his schooling from Shishu Niketan, Sector 43, and graduation from DAV College, Sector 10.

The family hails from Hamidpur village in Naraingarh, Ambala, where Siddharth's 78-year-old grandmother Kanta Devi lives. She reached here on hearing the news.