Spy who passed information to ISI after Pulwama attack arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Mar 14: A 36 year old man accused of spying for Pakistan has been held by the Rajasthan police.

The man has been identified as Nawab Khan a resident of Gaanga village. The was arrested from Jaisalmer under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

During investigation, it was learnt that he was given time bound tasks by the ISI. He has been accused of passing on sensitive information regarding the Indian Army. He had been giving out information about the army in the wake of heightened activities on the western front following the Pulwama attack. He would pass on messages through codes and also interacted with his handlers via video calls.

He had visited Pakistan and underwent training for 22 days. Upon his return, he has been regularly sharing information with the ISI, the police has also learnt.