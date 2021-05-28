Coronavirus vaccine: More than 224 million COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

Sputnik V to be available at Rs 1,195 a shot in Apollo hospitals

New Delhi, May 28: Sputnik V, Russia's COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Apollo Hospitals from second week of June at an estimated price of Rs 1,195.

We will be charging Rs 995 for the vaccine and Rs 200 administration charges, an official of the Apollo Group said. On Thursday, the group said that they will start administering Sputnik V from the second week of June.

In a statement, Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said that the group has administered one million vaccine doses across 80 locations and will prioritise frontline workers, high risk population and corporate employees.

"In June, we will do a million every week and double that in July. We are on track to complete 20 million jabs by September this year," Kamineni said.

Currently, the country is using two ''made-in India'' jabs -- Covishield and Covaxin -- to inoculate its billion-plus population and has administered 20 crore doses since launching the world''s largest vaccination drive in mid-January. A third vaccine, Russian-made Sputnik V, has been approved by the government and is being used on a smaller scale at present.

