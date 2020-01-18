Spread message of peace while in J&K: Modi’s advise to 36 ministers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised the group of ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of peace among the people.

The message should be spread not only in the urban areas, but in the villages as well. Starting today, a group of 36 ministers would be visiting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM during the meeting of the council of ministers said that the delegation must interact with the locals. Tell them about the central schemes which will benefit the people at the grass root levels.

The ministers would visit different districts in both Jammu and Kashmir. The visit would commence today and end on January 24. The visit is being coordinated by the Union Home Ministry and is part of a massive outreach programme.