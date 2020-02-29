  • search
    Spotted: Viral video shows pigeon flying in GoAir flight, passengers try to catch it

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 29: Two pigeons entered a GoAir Flight that was to fly from Ahmedabad to Jaipur, leading to delay by about 30 minutes.

    A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media and it shows the bird flying in the aircraft while the passengers onboard try to catch it. It is, however, unclear how the pigeon entered the plane.

    The pigeons were finally let out by opening one of the plane's door.

    A spokesperson of the GoAir flight said the flight took off at its scheduled time of 17:00 hours.

    GoAir flight catches fire after foreign object damage aircraft during takeoff; all passengers safe

    "GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace," read an official statement.

    The flight, which was supposed to land at Jaipur airport at 6.15 pm, reached at 6:45 pm.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
