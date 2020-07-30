Sports Quota Selection for the year 2020 - 2021

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, 27th July 2020: Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (HITS) is one of the most sought-after Universities in India, reputed for its highly qualified and experienced faculty, academic results, research, and excellent infrastructure facilities for curricular and co-curricular activities.

Renowned for its academic and sports excellence, HITS has left no stone unturned in this arena at both the national and global levels. The School of Sports & Games of HITS opens its doors to fresh talent for the academic year 2020 - 2021. The institution has given prime importance to enroll students who have excelled in sports under the Sports Quota over the years.

In Hindustan, more than 500 students have obtained their Admission through Sports Scholarship and are trained by International players and experts in various fields within campus as part of their regular programme every year.

Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science is proud to announce the Selection for Sports Admissions (Engineering, Arts & Science) will be conducted online.

The Last Date of Online Registration for Sports Scholarship Selection is on 7th August 2020.

Selection Criteria: Student should have performed & achieved accolades at the Nationals, Inter-University and State Levels in any of the following games:

Men & Women: Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Kabaddi, Horse Riding, Martial Arts, Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball.

Interested candidates are requested to fill the Online Sports Scholarship Application along with Certificates of Academic and Sports.

Visit the Website for more details about Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science and the courses offered.