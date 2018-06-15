Split wide open: How Dalits are revolting within the naxal ranks

In the crackdown against naxalites and their friends in the urban areas, there is plenty of information on their modus operandi that has been coming out. The Special Intelligence Branch which keeps a close watch on their activities say that there is a new sense of desperation that can be seen, due to dip in geographical territory and more importantly the drying up of funds.

The SIB is conducting a probe after the Pune police released a letter which spoke about a possible assassination bid on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The mention of a person by the name Vara Vara Rao is being probed by the SIB. The letter indicates that Rao would be the man who could be arranging the funds.

The Dalit struggle within the ranks:

The Bhima-Koregaon violence was made to appear as though it was a Dalit agitation. However the probe by the Pune police shows that some Dalits were put in front to stem the violence, but in reality it was the naxalites with their city friends who wanted to create a ruckus in a bid to weaken the system.

When it comes to the Dalit issue, all is not well within the naxal ranks. G N Saibaba who is considered to be a Dalit face among the naxalites felt that it was through the Maoist movement they could empower the Dalits.

However this was not received well by some within the ranks. Comrade Prashant had revolted against Saibaba and his supporters. This internal clash within the ranks continues.

Adding to the problem is the opposition by Ganapathy, alias Muppala Lakshman Rao who is the secretary of the central committee. He is totally opposed to the idea of a Dalit fundamental approach.

He has however been opposed by those who are from a Dalit background. This split led to a section of the Maoist Coordination Committee merging with the CPI (ML-Maoists).

Investigators say that this had led to the Dalit section within the ranks joining the Bhima-Koregaon violence. This section believes in militancy while the other feels that it should just be an armed struggle, not making the Dalits a centre piece.

