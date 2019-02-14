  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Executive power over Delhi: SC delivers split verdict

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: In a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court while hearing the Aam Aadmi Party versus Centre case , the Delhi government versus Centre case was split on services but agreed on Centre having control over Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi. The matter will be referred to a three judge Bench for a final decision.

    Split verdict over Delhi vs L-G Power tussle

    Justice AK Sikri is currently reading out the verdict. The apex court said that executive power of the Delhi government extends to ALL issues except land, police and public order. It has come to light that the SC two-judge bench have a split verdict on the jurisdiction of Centre or Delhi government over the appointments and transfer of bureaucrats.

    While reading out his verdict, Justice AK Sikri said transfers of Joint Secretary and above officers are in the domain of the LG while other officers fall under the Delhi government. However, in case of difference of opinion, view of LG to prevail. Anti Corruption Bureau to come under LG.

    Earlier, a bench of justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had reserved orders in nine petitions that were filed before the court in connection with the dispute. The hearing had concluded on November 1, 2018.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has long been at loggerheads with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung over who holds the power strings in the national capital.

    The Aam Aadmi Party has maintained that it has had little to no say in the capital's governance, despite being voted to power by a clear mandate.

    AAP's Delhi government and the BJP-led national coalition have been fighting pitched battles over sharing of power soon after Arvind Kejriwal returned as chief minister in 2015. AAP had won 67 of 70 seats in Delhi assembly, reducing the BJP to only three. Arvind Kejriwal alleges that the BJP-led government at the Centre has since been exacting revenge, withdrawing its powers and blocking decision taken by the AAP government.

    Read more about:

    pakistan supreme court supreme court delhi arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue