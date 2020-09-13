Spike of 94,372 coronavirus new cases pushes India's tally to over 47-lakh mark

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 13: India's Covid-19 case tally crossed 47-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 94,372 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data this morning showed.

The death count has risen to 78,586 with 1,114 more fatalities in 24 hours. And 37,02,595 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic followed by three southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.The country has logged the second-highest number of cases in the world after the United States.

Meanwhile, the government has released a set of fresh protocols for patients recovering from the highly contagious disease.

"Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness,unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness," it has underlined, asking patients who suffered severe symptoms to take extra care.