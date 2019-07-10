SpiceJet technician dies after being stuck in aircraft's landing gear door at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, July 10: In an unfortunate accident, a SpiceJet technician lost his life after he got stuck in main landing gear door while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

His body was removed from landing gear with the help of Fire brigade.

The technician has been identified as 26-year-old Rohit Pandey who lost his life in the accident that occurred around 1 am.

Rohit was working on the hydraulic flap underneath the aircraft, when it accidentally closed around his neck, trapping him right into the lower part of the aircraft. A primary probe revealed that he died after being suffocated.

A case of "unnatural death" has been filed at the Kolkata Airport police station, a senior police officer said, adding that a police team has already visited the site of the accident.

SpiceJet released a statement on the accident. It stated,''Extremely saddened to share that our technician Rohit Pandey passed away last night in an unfortunate incident at Kolkata airport. He was doing maintenance work in right hand main landing gear wheel well area of a Q400 aircraft which was parked in Bay No. 32 at airport.''

''Inadvertently, the main landing gear hydraulic door closed & he got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps. The Hydraulic doors were broken to rescue Mr Pandey but he was declared dead. The entire SpiceJet family stands together in grief in this unfortunate incident,'' it further said.

The accident follows a week of runway excursions and incidents involving SpiceJet aircraft.

Earlier, the DGCA had issued four show-cause notices to the airline on poor training standards last week.