YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SpiceJet launches portable ventilator for patients with moderate breathing issues

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: SpiceJet launched a portable non-invasive ventilator brand on Monday for patients with mild-to-moderate breathing issues. Engineers of SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary, designed the 'SpiceOxy' device at its innovation lab, the airline said in a statement.

    SpiceJet

    Since this device is turbine-based and light weight, it can be used at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrain like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications like wheelchairs and gurneys, according to the statement.

    It said the device was an "effective solution for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues" and could be of significant help for symptomatic coronavirus patients.

    Spicejet pilot tests positive for coronavirus

    SpiceJet said it had also launched a brand of fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood. Both the devices can be purchased from the airline's e-commerce website, it stated.

    "I am extremely happy to share that the SpiceOxy ventilator and pulse oximeter that we are launching today is proudly 'Made in India', designed and manufactured by our talented team of engineers," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

    More SPICEJET News

    Read more about:

    spicejet

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X