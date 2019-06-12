  • search
    Jaipur, June 12: It was a close shave for 189 passengers on board Dubai-Jaipur flight on Tuesday after it was forced to make emergency at Jaipur Airport due to tyre burst.

    All 189 passengers including three children were evacuated safely, the officials said. The Dubai-Jaipur SpiceJet flight took off from Dubai and safely at the Jaipur Airport as per schedule despite the incident.

    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    "While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst in Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely in Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

    All you need to know about SpiceJet's 20 new domestic flights

    Officiating director of the Jaipur airport, Rama Gupta, told PTI that the pilots were told to fly low around the airport and emergency procedures were activated.

    "But the plane made a normal landing and no emergency situation arose," he said. A SpiceJet spokesperson said the pilots were informed about the tyre burst by the Jaipur ATC as the aircraft was descending. "The crew followed their procedures and landed safely," the SpiceJet spokesperson said, adding that emergency landing wasn't carried out.

    A passenger said they were not aware of the matter till the landing of the flight. "We came to know that something was wrong only after we came out and saw the fire brigade and other arrangements," the passenger said.

    In February, last year, a SpiceJet aircraft with over 200 people on board made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport after one of its tyres burst during take-off. The flight landed safely but a second tyre on the aircraft burst while landing. All 199 passengers were safe.

