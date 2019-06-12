Close shave! SpiceJet Dubai-Jaipur flight makes emergency landing after tyre burst

Jaipur, June 12: It was a close shave for 189 passengers on board Dubai-Jaipur flight on Tuesday after it was forced to make emergency at Jaipur Airport due to tyre burst.

All 189 passengers including three children were evacuated safely, the officials said. The Dubai-Jaipur SpiceJet flight took off from Dubai and safely at the Jaipur Airport as per schedule despite the incident.

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst in Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely in Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

In Fenruary, last year, a SpiceJet aircraft with over 200 people on board made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport after one of its tyres burst during take-off. The flight landed safely but a second tyre on the aircraft burst while landing. All 199 passengers were safe.