  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Spicejet crew falls down during push-back in Mangaluru airport

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 23: A cabin crew of a Mangaluru-bound Spicejet flight was injured on Friday when she fell down during the push back of the Bombardier Q400 aircraft, said a source.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The aircraft was taken back to the bay and the airline replaced the crew with the same plane departing for its destination at 8.45 am, the source said.

    The airline has confirmed the incident. "A crew member of flight SG 1035 operating on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route fell down during the push-back and sustained injuries," said the source without disclosing the nature of injuries on her who is under treatment now.

    Spice jet plane veers-off wet runway at Kolkata airport

    The plane was then taken back to the bay and the flight departed for its destination at 8.45 am. "During push back, a cabin crew suffered a minor bruise. As a precaution, the pilots decided to take the aircraft back to the bay," the airline said.

    More SPICEJET News

    Read more about:

    spicejet

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue