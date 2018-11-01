SpiceJet Ahmedabad-Chennai flight diverted due to technical glitch

Mumbai, Nov 1: A SpiceJet flight from Ahmedabad to Chennai was diverted to Mumbai due to a technical issue last night, says Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet's Bangkok-Delhi flight SG 88 was diverted to Varanasi owing to an onboard medical emergency. Reports inform that despite all the efforts, the passenger could not be saved.

According to the airline, the passenger, who suffered from a medical condition, was declared dead by the doctors at a local hospital in Varanasi. "SpiceJet Flight SG 88 operating from Bangkok to Delhi on October 5 was diverted to Varanasi owing to a medical emergency on board. All possible assistance was provided by the crew on board...," the airline said in a statement.