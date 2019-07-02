Spice jet plane veers-off wet runway in Pune

Pune, July 02: A Kolkata bound Spicejet aircraft veered-off the runway at Pune airport due to heavy rain on Tuesday. The SG-275 flight veered off towards right but he plane was brought under control and a mishap was averted. All the passengers and crew are said to be safe.

It has been raining heavily in Mumbai and Pune for close to five days now, affecting normal life. Mumbai has been especially hard hit by the rain. At least 27 people have been killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in the state due to heavy rains.

Air India plane veers of runway at Mangaluru airport

"SpiceJet Boeing 737 800 aircraft, flight SG-275 on Pune-Kolkata route veered off towards right from the runway center line, owing to wet runway and heavy rain during landing, today. 4 runway edge lights were inadvertently damaged. All passengers and crew safe," reports quoted a Spicejet spokesperson as saying.

On Sunday, a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway while landing at the Surat Airport. No one was injured in the incident.

In another such incident on Sunday, An Air India plane veered off the taxiway at Mangaluru Airport. The plane involved in the incident was IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore flight.

On June 12, it was a close shave for 189 passengers on board Dubai-Jaipur flight after it was forced to make emergency at Jaipur Airport due to tyre burst. All 189 passengers including three children were evacuated safely.

On June 05, a passenger traveling on an Air India flight, AI967, from Trivandrum to Sharjah in the UAE was declared dead on landing after the plane was diverted back to the Kerala capital due to the medical emergency on board.