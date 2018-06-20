Speeding truck kills 4 in Mathura

A speeding tanker truck mowed down four people, including three examinees of a police recruitment examination, in the Vrindavan Kotwali police station area, police said.

The examinees have been identified as Puja Raina (25), Arun (22) and Girish (24), Superintendent of Police (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said.

The fourth deceased, a man in his fifties, was yet to be identified, he said, adding that the four injured were admitted to a hospital.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day