    Speeding SUV saves biker from getting crushed by JCB; Wishes pour in for Anand Mahindra

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: In a split of a second a man's life got saved after a Mahindra Bolero SUV crashed into an out-of-control JCB machine heading towards the man in the bike.

    The video went viral which shows the jaw-dropping moment of the crash.

    Speeding SUV saves biker from getting crushed by JCB; Wishes pour in for Anand Mahindra

    People start praising Mahindra and set "Bolero" trending on Twitter.

    Bengaluru: Three men die in road accident while doing stunts on two-wheelers

    The Bolero SUV, known for its sturdy built, found a number of followers this after the footage surfaced on social media.

    The short video clip shows a JCB excavator going out of control on a road is just about to hit a man standing on the roadside with his bike without his knowledge.

    However, just before the hit, a speeding Mahindra Bolero SUV appeared from the opposite direction and crashed into the JCB, turning it away from the biker and possibly saving his life.

    The bike suffered from the impact but the man himself escaped without any serious injuries.

    Also the driver of the SUV appeared to be unhurt in the accident.

    The clip of the accident has gone massively viral on social media with hundreds of responses from viewers.

    Also praised poured in for the Mahindra Bolero SUV, Anand Mahindra, and the Chairman of Mahindra Group, also joined the conversation.

    "It appears as if the Bolero came to life and its only mission was to save the motocyclist's life," wrote Mr Mahindra in Hindi while sharing the video on Twitter.

    "Bolero saved the guy! Indeed Mahindra makes one of the safest cars in India!" wrote one person.

    "There can't be better crash test of a vehicle than this! And we can see Bolero passed with flying colors!" another remarked.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
