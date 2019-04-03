'Speedbreaker' Didi only cares about politics and not poor: Modi in Siliguri

  • search
    Kolkata, Aprl 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her the "speed breaker" of development.

    Referring to Banerjee as 'speedbreaker didi', Modi accused the Bengal CM of obstructing BJP's welfare schemes meant for the state and ecouraging poverty in order to win elections.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "The Saradha chit fund scam looted the people of Bengal, but when the BJP tried to intervene, speedbreaker didi didn't let us," said Modi.

    'Document of lies, hypocrisy': PM Modi on Congress manifesto

    The Prime Minister also attacked Banerjee for pulling out of the central health scheme, Ayushman Bharat.

    Claiming that Banerjee has put a spanner in several central schemes for the uplift of the poor, Modi said "speedbreaker Didi" has not allowed people of Bengal to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme.

    "I am waiting for this speedbreaker to go so development can gather speed," he said.

    Modi also took on the Congress over its manifesto that talks about reviewing some clauses of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), saying it acts like a "shield" for the security forces in the fight against terrorists.

    "They (the Congress) want our defence forces to be helpless...their hands and feet tied," Modi said and accused the Congress and its allies of sympathising with Pakistan.

    Cong AFSPA amendment promise attempt to demoralise armed forces, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    PM Modi will address another rally in Kolkata later this afternoon.

    Mamata Banerjee has advanced her campaign schedule, by a day so she could respond to PM Modi's attacks. The Chief Minister was expected to launch her poll campaign in Cooch Behar in north Bengal on Thursday. Instead, the rally will be held today.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
