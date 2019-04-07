‘Speed-breaker didi having sleepless nights’: PM Modi in fresh attack from Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again launched a stinging attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Cooch Behar calling her a "speed-breaker didi" and accusing her of applying brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country.

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar, he alleged that Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people.

"Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha Scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this Chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said.

Modi also said that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is losing political ground in Bengal and therefore venting her anger on the election commission. He also stated that unlike the previous government which lacked courage, the NDA government is taking on terrorists in their homes.

"Didi is having sleepless nights now. Speed breaker Didi cannot sleep now. She is now realizing how it feels when the political ground beneath her feet shakes. That is why she is showering abuses against me. She is venting her anger on the election commission. She is feeling scared now," said Modi at a public meeting in Coochbehar Rash mela ground.

Pointing at a temporary structure that had been built at the venue of his rally, he said that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal had made all attempts to stop the people from coming to attend the rally.

"The way Mamata expressed her anger against Election Commission only shows how perplexed she is. Didi is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," the PM said.

Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the Election Commission announced seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Modi also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank.

"Didi has betrayed the Centre by giving protection to the intruders. This chowkidar has brought NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to drive out infiltrators. But Didi with her 'Mahamilawati' (opposition alliance) colleagues are trying to stop the government from pursuing them," he said.

Sharing his plans for the development of the country, Modi said, phone calls will soon become free in the country and the charges for Internet will be the least in the world.

"Every poor has a bank account and a debit card. Women have easy access to gas connections. What seemed impossible a few years ago has been made possible by the Modi government," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

(with PTI inputs)