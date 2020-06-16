Speculations rife after Global Times reporter tweets on casualties on Chinese side

  • search
    New Delhi, June 16: There have been five casualties on the Chinese side according to a reporter of the Global Times.

    Even the Asia News, while citing reports said that there have been five casualties on the Chinese side and three on the Indian side.

    The chief reporter and opinion writer of Global Times/Watch Hong Kong, Wang Wenwen in a tweet, while citing reports said that 5 PLA soldiers were killed and 11 were injured at the LAC China-India border. She also went on to say that there were no bullets fired and it was a hand to hand combat.

      Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News

      In a tweet later on, she went on to say that cited an Indian source of @NewsLineIFE

      about a physical clash at LAC China-India border yesterday. No confirmation from the official Chinese source regarding casualties yet. It is unprofessional for Indian media to say this is official news from the Chinese side.

      After reports said that an Indian Army officer and two jawans have lost their lives at the Galwan Valley, the Army later clarified that there have been casualties on both sides.

      India-China stand off: Casualties on both sides says Indian Army

      Casualties have been suffered on both sides in the violent stand off during the de-escalation process with China in the Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said in an amended statement.

      During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation, the earlier statement from the Army said.

