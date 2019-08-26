  • search
    Special team will submit report to Centre after taking stock of flood hit areas in K'taka: BSY

    Bengaluru, Aug 26: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday stated that a Central team will be sent to flood-hit areas of the state to study and give a report to the Centre within two days.

    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
    Addressing the media, the CM said, "The Centre has sent a team to our state after they study the flood-hit area they will submit the report to the Centre in two days."

    "I am sure that the central government will give sufficient funds to the state," he added.

    He further said, "The central government has sent the team to Karnataka first because they know the situation in the state. Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman had come here before and did aerial surveys."

    Karnataka floods: Amit Shah undertakes aerial survey of affected areas; BSY, Joshi accompany him

    An inter-ministerial central team visited the state on Saturday, August 24 to assess the damage caused by the recent floods.

    The decision has been taken after Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Karnataka.

