Special SC Bench begins hearing Aarey Forest matter

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Special Bench of the Supreme Court has begun hearing a petition regarding the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed which is being opposed by green activists and a section of people, including residents.

The matter is being heard by a Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan.

The Bench was told that there are wider issues relating to Aarey pending before the Supreme Court.

One of them is whether Aarey is a forest or not. The NGT too is hearing a case whether the Aarey is an eco-sensitive zone or not and hence authorities should not have gone ahead with the felling of trees.

The court sought to know if there is any notification calling Aarey as an eco-sensitive zone. The Bench was informed that such a notification was withdrawn by the state government. Show us the notification, the Bench further said.

The Bench said that it was a no development zone, but not an eco-sensitive zone. This is what we get and if you say otherwise, then show us the documents, the court also said.

The SC on Sunday set up a special bench on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India by one Rishav Ranjan against the cutting of the trees.

The top court decided to register the letter as a public interest litigation.

The court website posted a notice about holding an urgent hearing, stating, "Take notice that a special bench has been constituted to hear the matter tomorrow i.e October 7, 2019 at 10.00 AM on the basis of a letter dated October 6, 2019 addressed by Rishav Ranjan with regard to felling of trees in Aarey forest, state of Maharashtra which has been registered as a public interest litigation".

Green activists have been opposing axing of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai.

The trees are being felled to make way for a metro rake depot after the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a clutch of petitions challenging the Mumbai civic body's order for chopping the trees. The HC on Saturday refused to grant stay on felling of trees.