Special Police Officer shot dead in Shopian

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Shopian , Mar 16: Special Police Officer (SPO) Khushboo Jan of Shopian district 's Vehil village was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her house on Saturday.

According to local media reports, the gunmen fired upon the woman SPO namely Khushboo Jan at around 2:40 pm at her home in Vehil.

In the incident, Khushboo suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to the nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," they said.

This incident occurred two days after a former Special Police Officer was shot dead by terrorists in broad day light in a village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The deceased was identified as Ashiq Ahmed Nayek, they said.

The terrorists, believed to be from Jaish-e-Muhammed, fired at Nayek while he was walking on a road in Pingleena area, where three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter on February 18, reported PTI.