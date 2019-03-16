  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Special Police Officer shot dead in Shopian

    By
    |

    Shopian , Mar 16: Special Police Officer (SPO) Khushboo Jan of Shopian district 's Vehil village was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her house on Saturday.

    Special Police Officer shot dead in Shopian

    According to local media reports, the gunmen fired upon the woman SPO namely Khushboo Jan at around 2:40 pm at her home in Vehil.

    In the incident, Khushboo suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to the nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," they said.

    Also read: US, UK, France In 'intense' talks with China over listing of Masood Azhar

    This incident occurred two days after a former Special Police Officer was shot dead by terrorists in broad day light  in a village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The deceased was  identified as Ashiq Ahmed Nayek, they said.

    The terrorists, believed to be from Jaish-e-Muhammed, fired at Nayek while he was walking on a road in Pingleena area, where three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter on February 18, reported PTI.

    More jammu and kashmir NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir shopian shot dead

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue