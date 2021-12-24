Special NIA court convicts 2 fake currency racketeers from Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: A Special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted and sentenced two accused in the Bishnabnagar fake currency case.

The duo to be sentenced are Santosh Mondal and Pintu Monday, both residents of Malda district of West Bengal. The court while sentencing them to 5 years and 6 months in jail also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.

The case was first registered in 2018 following the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 4,62,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons had hatched a conspiracy to procure and circulate fake Indian currency notes. Their intent was to use the same as genuine Indian currency for unlawful gains, the NIA said in its chargesheet after taking over the case on February 22 2018.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 8:33 [IST]