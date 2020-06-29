  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Special flights to China out of bounds for many Indians, including diplomats

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 29: Several Indians, including diplomats were not allowed by China to take a special Air India flight from New Delhi to Guangzhou city early on Monday because two Indians had tested positive for COVID-19.

    After the two Indians were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Chinese authorities only gave permission for an empty flight from India to land in the southern city of Guangzhou to repatriate Indians.

    Special flights to China out of bounds for many Indians, including diplomats

    On Monday afternoon, the special plane from India took off from Guangzhou with 86 Indians under the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. The June 21 Shanghai flight was also part of the repatriation mission on which 186 Indians returned.

    Vande Bharat Mission phase 4: AI to operate 170 flights to and from 17 countries between July 3-15

    The decision by China not to allow Indians even on special flights and with diplomatic passports is a clear indication that flights between the two countries are unlikely to resume anytime soon.

    The Chinese foreign ministry in a statement said recently, we have assisted in arranging the return of some Indian diplomats and their families to China. "In view of the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the temporary flight, China and India agreed in advance that the temporary flight arriving in Guangzhou on June 29 would not carry passengers," the ministry further said.

      Arvind Kejriwal announces plasma bank in Delhi for Covid patients, seeks donors | Oneindia News

      "Cases 2 and 3 are of Indian nationality and live in India. They departed from India on June 20 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport that day. After entering the customs, they were intensively isolated and observed. Symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc, were diagnosed as confirmed cases," the Shanghai Health Commission said.

      "Three imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 47 close contacts with the flight have been tracked, and all have been implemented for centralised isolation and observation," the statement further said.

      More AIR INDIA News

      Read more about:

      air india china

      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue