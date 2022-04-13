Telangana polls: BJP fields this candidate to take on the mighty Owaisi

India has over 5,000 years of history, can't consider Gandhi as father of nation: Savarkar's grandson

Attack on Owaisi: Police arrest second suspect, says duo 'triggered' by AIMIM chief's 'provocative' remarks

Special court to pronounce the verdict on Akbaruddin Owaisi’s hate speech case

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Apr 13: A special court is all set to pronounce the judgment in "hate speech" cases registered against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, facing cases for his alleged hate speeches delivered at Nizamabad and Nirmal in Telangana in December 2012, appeared before the court on Tuesday.

Akbaruddin, the younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was booked under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for making "hate" speeches wherein he allegedly used inflammatory and derogatory language against a community during his public speeches.

Earlier, multiple cases were registered against Akbaruddin for alleged hate speeches delivered by him in Nizamabad on December 8, 2012 and at Nirmal town on December 22, 2012. He was also arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the chargesheet in 2016 while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the chargesheet in the same year.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 8:46 [IST]