English

Special court permits ED to extradite Nirav Modi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Mumbai on Tuesday allowed application of Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking permission to start extradition of Nirav Modi in connection with a money laundering case related to the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud.

    Special court permits ED to extradite Nirav Modi

    The ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Nirav Modi and a non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him. The agency had sent a request for a Red Corner Notice against Modi, but the Interpol is yet to issue this.

    It is understood that the extradition has been sought by the agency from the UK, Belgium and a few other countries.

    It has been sought on the basis of a recent chargesheet filed by the agency against Nirav Modi and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    The Mumbai court had last week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Nirav Modi after taking congnizance of the chargesheet.

    Nirav Modi is currently reported to be in Belgium, where he is said to have fled from the UK on June 12.

    Read more about:

    nirav modi extradition enforcement directorate

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue