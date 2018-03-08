Special category status: YSR Congress keeps options open for political support

Amid resignations of TDP and BJP leaders, YSR Congress chief, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, announced that his party would support any political party which offers 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh.

Jaganmohan Reddy, said, "Whosoever is ready to give 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, It will have YSRCP's support. All the options are open for our party. For us Andhra Pradesh comes first and is above all the other issues."

The demand for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh is resonating in Delhi with YSR Congress Party holding a protest at the Parliament Street suing the second part of the budget session.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned today for the fourth day in a row following an uproar by National Democratic Alliance member Telugu Desam Party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over various matters. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

YSR Congress has launched a campaign - HODHA MANA HAKKU, PACKAGE THO MOSAPOVADDU (NO COMPROMISE ON SPECIAL CATEGORY STATUS) demanding 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi: YSR Congress MPs protest outside Parliament over special category status to #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/GqZE9wVeP2 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

YSR Congress MPs have been protesting outside Parliament demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) also joined the chorus and demanded that the special package for the status be increased.

Thousands of supporters of YSR Congress Party including party MPs and MLAs held a dharna at Parliament Street in Delhi on Monday demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

