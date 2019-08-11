  • search
    Speaking computers will become reality due to Sanskrit, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 11: BJP leader and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday claimed that the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has acknowledged that in future if speaking computers becomes a reality, it would be primarily due to the contribution of Sanskrit, the world's only scientific language.

    Speaking at the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), Pokhriyal said"According to Nasa in the near future if a talking computer were to be a reality, then it will only be possible because of Sanskrit. Nasa is saying this because Sanskrit is a scientific language in which words are written exactly the way they are spoken."

    Moreover, while remembering former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar as an alumnus of the institute, he also wrongly named Google CEO Sundar Pichai (IIT-Kharagpur), Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy (IIT-Kanpur) and Arjun Malhotra (IIT-Kharagpur) as alumni of IIT-B.

    He also said that ancient physician Sushruta was the world's first surgeon. Western researchers attribute the first theory of atom to Greek philosopher Democritus.

    The HRD minister also claimed that Charaka Rishi, hailed as one of the principal contributors of Ayurveda, was the first person who researched and discovered atoms and molecules.

    "Who conducted research on atoms and molecules? Charaka Rishi was the one who researched atoms and molecules, discovered them," he said.

    Sunday, August 11, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
