    Spate of resignations continue in Congress as demands for Rahul to stay get louder

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: As many as 35 office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee resigned from their posts continuing the spate of resignations in the party following its Lok Sabha election debacle.

    The state unit's senior vice president Ranjit Singh Judev, general secretary Aradhna Mishra Mona, vice president RP Tripathi and many others have resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat, an official release of the party said.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Others who quit party posts include media coordinator Rajiv Bakshi, joint media coordinator Piyush Mishra, Onkar Nath SIngh, Amarnath Agarwal and Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Priyanka Gupta and Ashok Singh.

    Also Read | Congress gets into revamp mode and its first plan is in UP

    More resignations are likely in the party state unit, a senior party leader said.

    The UPCC has nearly 100 members.

    After Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit in the wake of the party's dismal performance in Lok Sabha polls, many leaders of state units have followed suit.

    Gandhi has reiterated that there is no going back on his decision, despite requests by leaders from his party and outside to continue in the post.

    Members from the UPCC who have resgined include Satish Ajmani, Shyam Kishore Shukla, Hanuman Tripathi, spokesman Dwijendra Tripathi, Shiv Pandey, Pankaj Tiwari and Manju Dixit.

    Earlier, state unit chief Raj Babbar had quit after the party could win only Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh and even lost it traditional stronghold of Amethi.

    Party MP Vivek Tankha quit as the chairman of the party's legal and human rights cell on Thursday and urged others to do the same to give a free hand to Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party at all levels.

    Party general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Dipak Babaria, Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar, Delhi PCC's working president Rajesh Lilothia and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar have quit, as also a number of other office-bearers in various states.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 9:08 [IST]
