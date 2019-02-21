  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SP to contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 in Uttar Pradesh

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 21: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav have decided that Samajwadi Party will contest on 37 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will fight on 38 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The list had 75 of the state's 80 seats.

    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file photo
    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file photo

    The two parties have however decided not field candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli as promised by Mayawati. The remaining three are expected to go to Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

    Also read: Here are alliance and voter equations of Maharashtra

    The 37 seats in the SP quota include Kairana, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Bareilly, Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur, Kannauj, Jhansi, Banda, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur.

    The BSP will contest from Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaiserganj, Basti, Salempur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Deoria, among other constituencies.

    The alliance could be problematic for the BJP which had won 73 out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014. The setback for the BJP was seen when this alliance came together to fight the by-elections in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana last year.

    Read more about:

    bsp sp uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue