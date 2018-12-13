Home News India SP still apprehensive about its alliance with the Congress; non-committal on leadership issue

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 13: Despite the fact that some ice have melted among the principal political parties in Uttar Pradesh and they seemingly inching towards the alliance, but it is likely to take some more time when they will emerge a confident allies and their relations consolidate as the Samajwadi Party (SP) is still not at ease with the Congress.

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav commented that his party has supported the Congress in Madhya Pradesh for forming the government but the Congress has the record that where it is strong it does not support or give importance to other political parties.

The Samajwadi Party's clear indication was towards its alliance with the Congress in Madya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. He was of the view that had there been alliance in these states, situation would have been different. The Congress would have got clear mandate. The SP leader termed the victory of the Congress in these three states quite important. This has increased the stature of Rahul Gandhi however he refused the answer of accepting Rahul as the leader of Mahagathbandhan. He said this will be decided by the party leadership.

Yadav also termed these results as the beginning of the end of the BJP. Answering a question, he said that the magic of the PM ended. Actually magic does not lost long. People of the country have understood everything. On the issue of Ram Temple, he said that the BJP never wanted to built Ram Temple. The party is doing politics on this and when all its plans failed it has started talking about Ram Temple but people have understood their game plan.

The comment of the SP leader becomes important because the Congress has started working on its strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The matter was being discussed in the political corridor on the absence of the SP and the BSP from the meeting of opposition parties.