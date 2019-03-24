  • search
    SP revises its star campaigners' list, includes Mulayam

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 24: The Samajwadi Party Sunday made a volte-face and included its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name in its list of "star campaigners", a day after leaving him out of it.

    The party's list of 40 "star campaigners", sent to the Election Commission on Saturday, had no mention of the SP patriarch's name. But the SP revised its list on Sunday and mentioned Mulayam Singh Yadav's name on the top of it before sending it to the poll panel.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav
    Mulayam Singh Yadav

    The revised list signed by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, besides including the party's founders name, also carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior party leaders Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others.

    [Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP releases candidate list; Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh]

    Ram Gopal Yadav too was enlisted as one of the "star campaigners." The party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, considered as his home turf and "safest" one.

    The socialist stalwart presently represents Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, which he had won in 2014 elections along with Mainpuri seat. He had contested from the both seats. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav samajwadi party uttar pradesh lok sabha elections 2019

