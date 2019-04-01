SP rank officer to accompany CRPF convoy in aftermath of Pulwama attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Apr 01: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoys moving to and from the Kashmir Valley, will now be accompanied by a Superintendent of Police rank police officer.

The order was issued by the paramilitary force in view of enhancing security in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. Further the order said that a single motorcade will not have more than 40 vehicles at any given point of time.

Prior to this order, the convoy was accompanied by an officer in the rank of assistant SP. The force felt that the convoy should be accompanied by an officer with more seniority and experience.

Further it was also decided that the convoy strength will not go above 40 and all efforts would be made to to keep the number of vehicles in the motorcade to the least possible.

It may be recalled that a CRPF bus in the fifth position of a 78 vehicle convoy was targeted by a terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. 40 jawans were martyred in the attack.