SP MP Azam Khan’s 'Humsafar' demolished over allegation of illegal construction

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Rampur, Aug 16: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's luxury resort 'Humsafar' in Rampur is now facing trouble following allegations of land grabbing. The district administration of Rampur demolished wall of the resort belonging to Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, over illegal construction.

Reportedly, the resort had allegedly been built on a nullah owned by the Irrigation department. A notice has already been served to Azam Khan in the matter.

SP MP Azam Khan famous for his controversial statements is now under ED's scanner for his alleged land grabbing and money laundering cases. His 'Humsafar' resort that was inaugurated by the former Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav during the SP regime in the state is now demolished by the district administration of Rampur over illegal construction. The MP is already facing flak over alleged land grabbing cases in Rampur's Jauhar University.

Earlier, MP Azam Khan was declared land mafia following a series of cases registered against him in connection with the grabbing of government and agricultural land owned by poor farmers. The Enforcement Directorate had also registered a criminal case of money-laundering against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with multiple alleged land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur: District Administration demolishes wall of a resort belonging to Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, over illegal construction. pic.twitter.com/Cpif4XyWjD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Enforcement Department (ED) is also inquiring into alleged money laundering charges related to donations from abroad in the account of Khan's private university the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Land grab allegations: ED files money-laundering case against Azam Khan

The ED has sought a list of cases registered against the MP from Rampur police. The Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma has said that the police have sought the revenue records, payment receipts and land agreements with different parties from whom the land, worth several hundred crores, was purchased.