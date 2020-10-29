SP leader accuses Digvijaya Singh of seat bargaining ahead of MP bypolls

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bhopal, Oct 29: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh bypolls on 28 assembly seats, the name of the Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has been dragged into the conspiracy.

An SP candidate for the state, Roshan Mirza has has made serious allegations against Digvijaya Singh saying the latter offered him Councilor's ticket and told him to withdraw name from upcoming bye-polls.

"Digvijaya Singh called me and told me to withdraw from upcoming bye-polls. He said I will give you Councilor's ticket. I told him I won't withdraw and will contest, said Roshan Mirza.

After the news broke out BJP Leader Lokendra Mishra has slammed Digvijaya Singh saying "Singh has come out of his hole at last stage of elections. He doesn't believe in democracy but in management. He has said in past that elections are won by management."

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has earlier alleged that the BJP is offering huge sums of money to Congress MLAs to lure them ahead of the poll.

The by-elections were necessitated after Jyotiraditya Scindia led a coup that brought down the Kamal Nath-led government in March of this year. Out of the 28 seats that are going to elections, 22 were vacated by Scindia supporters while four MLAs left the Congress after the formation of the Shivraj Singh government.

Two other seats fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLAs.

"The people of the state are aware and cannot be fooled and they will give an answer to these trading activities on November 3. The BJP realises that it would find it difficult to get enough numbers to save its government, that is why they are indulging in trading," Kamal Nath said.

The BJP in MP needs to win at least 9 out of the 28 seats to form a government on its own while the Congress needs to win all the seats in order to be able to make a comeback.