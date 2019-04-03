SP' Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Kannauj on April 6

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 03: Wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, will re-contest from the Kannauj parliamentary seat and will file her nomination on April 6.

Dimple Yadav, a two-time MP from Kannauj, has emerged as a strong leader in the SP despite working under the towering shadow of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and chief Akhilesh Yadav.

She is known to advise Akhilesh on crucial political matters and party affairs. It is learnt that it was on Dimple's advise that SP announced tickets to women on International Women's Day.

Dimple was first elected from Kannauj in 2012 in the by-polls. She then won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Her husband is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Azamgarh constituency, her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, her brother-in-law Akhshay Yadav from Firozabad.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the SP, which won five seats is contesting the 2019 general elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Uttar Pradesh will see a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.