  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SP' Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Kannauj on April 6

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: Wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, will re-contest from the Kannauj parliamentary seat and will file her nomination on April 6.

    Dimple Yadav, a two-time MP from Kannauj, has emerged as a strong leader in the SP despite working under the towering shadow of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    SP Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Kannauj on April 6
    File Photo of Dimple Yadav

    She is known to advise Akhilesh on crucial political matters and party affairs. It is learnt that it was on Dimple's advise that SP announced tickets to women on International Women's Day.

    Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav files nomination from Mainpuri

    Dimple was first elected from Kannauj in 2012 in the by-polls. She then won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Her husband is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Azamgarh constituency, her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, her brother-in-law Akhshay Yadav from Firozabad.

    During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the SP, which won five seats is contesting the 2019 general elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

    Uttar Pradesh will see a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

    More DIMPLE YADAV News

    Read more about:

    dimple yadav samajwadi party mulayam singh yadav nomination

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue