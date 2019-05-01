  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SP-BSP sullied names of Ambedkar and Lohia: Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Ayodhya (UP), May 1: In a scathing attack against alliance partners SP and BSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said they had done nothing for the poor and misused the names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing a rally in Gosaiganj, about 25 km from this temple town, the prime minister said his is the only government that thinks of the poor. "Behenji (Mayawati) used Babasaheb Ambedkar's name but acted against his ideals. In the same way, the SP took Lohia's name at every step but sullied the image of the socialist leader," he said.

    Modi accused the Samajwadi Party of destroying the law and order of Uttar Pradesh during its rule.

    "They talk about Lohia but do nothing for the poor," he said, referring to the socialist leader.

    [No place for Ram mandir in BJP's poll campaign?]

    The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP have joined hands to contest elections in the state. Buoyed by the Balakot air strikes, the prime minister said security is the biggest issue. Recalling bomb blasts in Ayodhya, Faizabad and other places, he said they have now become a thing of the past.

    [Hit or miss: De-coding Narendra Modi's foreign policy]

    Modi also said tourist spots are being developed under the Ramayana circuit. Gosaiganj falls in Ambedkar Nagar constituency, which votes on May 12, the sixth and penultimate phase of the polls. The votes will be counted on May 23.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi uttar pradesh lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue