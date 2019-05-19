  • search
    SP-BSP-RLD to sweep polls in UP with 56 seats, predicts ABP Exit Poll

    New Delhi, May 19: ABP News Exit polls has predicted that the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagatbandhan will get 56 out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win on 22 seats and the Congress is expected to win 2 seats.

    The most populous state of the country voted in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election that began on April 11 and ended with polling in 59 constituencies today. Fourteen of these constituencies were in Uttar Pradesh.

    Exit polls 2019: NDA set to return to power with 340 seats, predicts Chanakya-News24

    The contest in Uttar Pradesh was the most talked about theme of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Congress officially launched Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in this election giving her the charge of Uttar Pradesh East, a home turf of CM Adityanath and a region where PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency lies.

    With 80 Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh is key to power at the Centre. The BJP had won 71 of these seats in 2014 and along with its ally, the NDA had got 73. The remaining seven Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh went to two powerful political families the Gandhis and the Yadavs.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
