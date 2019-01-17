SP-BSP ready with their offer of three seats to RLD minus Mathura and Kairana

New Delhi, Jan 17: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)-led by former Union minister Ajit Singh is desperate to join the alliance formed by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. The RLD leaders are ready to do anything to join the SP-BSP alliance.

So much so that RLD leadership is ready to leave its traditional Mathura and Kairana Lok Sabha seats. However, the SP-BSP did not even ask the RLD at the time of formal announcement was made. But the SP-BSP alliance does not want to let go Jat votes from the alliance in the western UP.

So the alliance does not find any problem in talking to the RLD on its terms and conditions and taking it on board to win over Jat votes in the region. The SP-BSP are very confident over the prospects of the alliance and this is the reason that they are not in mood of giving any importance to smaller political parties in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RLD chief Ajit Singh was humiliated on his traditional seat Baghpat while his son was defeated in the Jat-dominated seat by Hema Malini of the BJP. The party predominantly flourished in Western Uttar Pradesh had a bad time in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that the SP-BSP alliance is not ready to give RLD more than three seats. After the meeting of Akhilesh Yadav with Jayant Choudhary, the decision on seat sharing could be taken in the meeting between Ajit Singh and Mayawati.

Sources further said that Ajit Singh wants his son Jayant to contest his tradition Baghpat seat while he himself wants to contest from Muzaffarnager. But the most astonishing fact is that Mathura Lok Sabha seat where there are around 4.5 lakh Jat votes, the SP wants its candidate on RLD symbol Hand Pump.