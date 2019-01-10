SP-BSP cock a snook to Mahagathbandhan on the issue of general category reservation

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 10: Looking at the current political situation in the country, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) don't want to be even visible to be aligning with Mahagathbandhan. This was the reason that despite all the cajoling done by the Opposition political parties, these two parties did not join the commotion cased by them in the Rajya Sabha during the debate for general category reservation.

By maintaining distance from the rest of the opposition, the BSP and the SP tried to give a message that they are not against the bill as such. Joint opposition started ruckus in the Rajya Sabha the moment proceeding started by calling some violation of rule which was sorted out by deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh calling it his mistake.

After this political parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, AIADMK and DMK made Citizenship Bill as an issue. The bill was passed in Parliament on January 8, 2019. The Congress asked that how the government will deal with the unrest caused by this bill in the northeastern region? They continued with their uproar but the SP and BSP members did not relent.

Interestingly, the matter was doused by Union Home minister Rajnath Singh by making statement on this issue in the Rajya Sabha. Actually on January 8, the Opposition caused ruckus on the issue of extending the Rajya Sabha session for one day and the SP and BSP members were at the forefront of protest. This has sent a message in Uttar Pradesh that these political parties don't want reservation for general category to be passed in Parliament.

This is a very sensitive issue in the election year and their one wrong action might cause them very dear. Alliance between the BSP and the SP is almost final in Uttar Pradesh. Leaders from both the political parties have started speaking in the same voice. Their attitude remains the same in comparison to rest of the opposition leaders. So they have cocked a snook at the rest of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.