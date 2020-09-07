YouTube
    SP Balasubrahmanyam tests coronavirus negative, still on ventilator

    Chennai, Sep 07: Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

    Confirming the news, his son SP Charan in a new video said that SPB's lungs are healing and the doctors are hoping to take him off the ventilator soon.

    Charan also revealed that SPB is fully awake and responsive. He has been keeping himself occupied by watching a lot of tennis and cricket matches on his iPad.

    Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for the novel coronavirus and got admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5. His condition worsened and he was deemed critical by the doctors on August 13. He has been on a ventilator ever since.

    Several celebrities including AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery.

    Monday, September 7, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
    X