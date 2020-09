SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Sep 25: Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who was admitted for COVID-19 treatment passed away at a private hospital in Chennai at 1:04 pm on Friday. He was 74.

Kesavananda Bharti and others vs State of Kerala: When democracy was saved in 1973

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19, and while he reportedly did well initially, he took a turn for the worse, and was put on a ventilator and ECMO support.

On September 7, he tested negative for COVID-19 but continued to be on ventilator.

Balasubrahmanyam was also a voice-over artist. He was the voice-over artist for actor Kamal Hassan, whenever the latter's Tamil movies were dubbed in Telugu. Balasubrahmanyam also acted in a few movies.