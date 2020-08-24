SP Balasubrahmanyam health update: Veteran singer tests negative for coronavirus

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Aug 24: Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and his condition is stable, said publicist Nikil Murukan quoting the singer's son and producer Charan as saying.

"Thanks for Your Continous Support & Prayers for my father .. My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative ... Will keep u posted about the updates," said a statement from Charan.

SPB, as the popular singer is known, was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine, on Wednesday, nearly a week after he suffered a setback in his health.

On Thursday, celebrities, as well as the general public across Tamil Nadu came together and prayed for his recovery.

Meanwhile, special prayers were held on Friday at the famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala for the well- being of the musician.