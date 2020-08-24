He is still on life support: Balasubramanyam's son refutes report of singer testing Covid negative

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Aug 24: Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's son S P Charan has dismissed media reports of the legendary singer testing negative for coronavirus by calling them "a rumour."

Earlier, reports quoting Charan claimed that SPB has tested negative for covid and is stable.

"Thanks for Your Continous Support & Prayers for my father .. My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative ... Will keep u posted about the updates," said a statement from Charan.

SPB, as the popular singer is known, was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine, on Wednesday, nearly a week after he suffered a setback in his health.

On Thursday, celebrities, as well as the general public across Tamil Nadu came together and prayed for his recovery.

Meanwhile, special prayers were held on Friday at the famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala for the well- being of the musician.